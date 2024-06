Show Fullscreen

CHINA: The South Ring Section of the Guangzhou – Foshan circular railway opened on May 26, running from Panyu (Guangzhou Nan) to Foshan Xi.

The route is shared with the Guangzhou – Foshan – Zhaoqing inter-city railway. Services run at up to 200 km/h.

Construction of the South Ring Section began in November 2013 and was completed in 2020, although the start of passenger services was delayed.