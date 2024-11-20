Show Fullscreen

On October 31, President Ilham Aliyev visited Baku Metro to see the first two of 13 five-car 81-765 B/766 B metro trainsets that Metrowagonmash had delivered earlier that month. Under a deal confirmed in August, five more trainsets are to be delivered by the end of the year; the final assembly of the trains is taking place at the operator’s workshop.

Iarnród Éireann has formally unveiled the first Alstom X’trapolis trainset for Dublin commuter services at its Inchicore workshop. The framework contract placed as part of the DART+ programme covers up to 750 electric and battery-electric vehicles, and firm orders have so far been placed for 185 to enter service from 2026. They are being manufactured at Alstom’s Chorzów site in Poland. ‘Our vision at Iarnród Éireann is for rail to be the backbone of a sustainable transport system, integrating with all modes to create ease of connection between people and places’, said the operator’s CEO Jim Meade.

Japan International Co-operation Agency has signed an accord with the Tunisian government for the creation of an urban transport masterplan for the Greater Tunis metropolitan area. The plan is due to be handed to the city’s Authority for Urban Planning within three years of the agreement being signed.

The Chief Minister of Nepal’s Lumbini province has proposed the construction of a monorail to connect Buddhist sites in Rupandehi, Nawalparasi West and Kapilvastu districts.

ACC M has begun refurbishing 62 Alstom Citadis 402 trams from Bordeaux to extend their expected service life from 30 to 40 years.

Chennai Metro Rail Corp has awarded Aurionpro Solutions a contract to supply and maintain automated fare collection systems for the Phase II Corridor 3 from Sholinganallur to Sipcot and Corridor 5 from Koyambedu to Elcot Park. Aurionpro said it would implement a ‘robust, secured, and seamless’ system capable of handling high passenger volumes.

Keolis has been awarded a contract to operate public transport in Besançon for seven years from January 2025. The scope covers introduction of five Alstom Citadis trams to augment the current fleet of 19 CAF Urbos cars.

Victoria’s Minister for Public & Active Transport Gabrielle Williams visited Alstom’s factory in Dandenong on November 8 to announce the start of ‘major works’ on the Next Generation Trams Project to supply 100 G Class low-floor cars to Melbourne’s Yarra Trams. They will have at least 65% local content and feature onboard energy storage. Testing is expected to begin in 2025.

Voye eSIM data plan users can now get unlimited access to the Moovit travel planning and ticketing app which covers 3 500 cities in 112 countries.

LRT-1 operating concessionaire Light Rail Manila Corp has appointed Enrico R Benipayo as President & CEO from November 1. Formerly General Manager, he succeeds interim President & CEO Jose Ma K Lim, who is Chair of the Executive Committee.