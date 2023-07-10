Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Deutsche Bahn subsidiary Regionalverkehre Start Deutschland has been named preferred bidder for a contract to operate diesel-worked local passenger services in Sachsen-Anhalt.

The Dieselnetz Sachsen-Anhalt II contract covering 9·3 million train-km/year will run for eight years from the December 2024 timetable change.

It was tendered by the Länder of Sachsen-Anhalt and Thüringen and the Greater Braunschweig transport authority. The selection of Start was announced on July 7, with formal award of the contract subject to a standstill period.

Sachsen-Anhalt transport authority NASA said a seamless transition is expected from current operator Abellio Rail Mitteldeutschland, which agreed to terminate its contract early when it ran into financial difficulties in 2021.

The timetable will be almost unchanged under the new contract, and the rolling stock will transfer to the new operator with the contract for maintenance in Halberstadt remaining in place.

Staff will also have the opportunity to transfer to the new operator.