EUROPE: Eurostar is to cease offering the SmartCheck biometric check-in service at London St Pancras International station in February, but says it has boosted capacity in preparation for the introduction of the EU Entry-Exit System.

Following an initial trial, SmartCheck using technology from iProov was opened for business premier travellers and members of the Carte Blanche loyalty programme in July 2023. Passengers upload a photograph to an app and scan their passport chip in advance. On arrival at the station they use the app to scan a barcode on their ticket to check-in. A SmartCheck kiosk then scans their face to verify that they are the passport holder, avoiding the need to queue for the UK exit check.

A Eurostar spokesperson told Railway Gazette International that ‘SmartCheck has been a successful programme that has helped Eurostar lay the foundations for the future of border crossing technology’, with the data and insights being ‘invaluable’ in preparing for EES.

Eurostar said it has worked with border agencies to double capacity and positions at the border facilities in St Pancras, and in February it will complete work to increase the number of e-gates from eight to 11 as well as deploying 49 EES Pre-Registration kiosks.

Eurostar said ’SmartCheck has served its purpose in educating us on the technology of the future, and we’re confident in building on those learnings as we continue to enhance the travel experience for all Eurostar customers’.