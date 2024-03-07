MEXICO: A package of 20 proposals for legislative reforms intended to support the restoration and development of passenger services on the existing rail network has been presented to the Chamber of Deputies.

The proposals announced in February would give the government the power to grant concessions to private or public companies for the introduction and operation of passenger services.

A presidential decree to revive passenger services on seven corridors totalling 8 000 km was issued in November, and the government is already studying several proposals from the incumbent freight operating concessionaires.