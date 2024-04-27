Show Fullscreen

SWITZERLAND: Trials with a collision warning system as the first stage in a project to switch to GoA4 driverless operation have begun on the 1 200 mm gauge Rheineck – Walzenhausen line in the canton of St Gallen.

Part of the Appenzeller Bahnen group, the 1∙96 km Rheineck – Walzenhausen line features a Riggenbach/von Roll rack section between Ruderbach and Walzenhausen with a steepest grade of 26∙3%.

The line is currently operated by a single BDeh1/2 electric railcar taking power at 600 V DC. Dating from 1958 when the line was converted from a funicular and adhesion tram route to a rack system, this vehicle is due to be replaced in 2027 ― Stadler announced a contract for a driverless railcar in September last year.

The test phase is expected to last for two years, and AB is working with Stadler to evaluate the company’s Nova Smartsense collision warning equipment. This is designed to detect obstacles on the track and automatically initiate braking if required.

The SFr35m automation project includes fitment of CBTC and installation of various items of safety equipment at the stations, at the railway’s two level crossings and along the track. Video surveillance of track, stations and the vehicle will be provided, and visual and aural communication will be available between the train and control centre.

Once the automation is up and running, operating hours will be extended to run from 05.00 to 24.00.