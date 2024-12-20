Show Fullscreen

BRAZIL: The state of Piauí has reported progress on a series of investments to enhance the metre-gauge diesel suburban line in its capital, Teresina.

On November 11, Governor Rafael Fonteles inaugurated a 2·5 km, one-station eastern branch from Boa Esperança to Colorado. The project included the construction of a new station on a previously freight-only line at a cost of R$9·4m.

Reconstruction and doubling

The suburban rail service is also seeing upgrading work carried out in two phases. The first, worth R$193m, is currently being implemented and covers double-tracking of the 13·5 km line between the Engenheiro Alberto Tavares Silva terminus and Itararé. This does not include the new branch to Colorado.

It also covers the rebuilding of five stations, the construction of a grade separated crossing where the railway meets Avenida Higino Cunha, the reconstruction of the maintenance workshop and construction of a new operational control centre for real-time service monitoring. The investment package is expected to increase the line’s throughput from 4 000 passengers/day to 12 000, and bring the end-to-end travel time down from the current 1 h to 25 min.

A second, R$390m phase of the programme is planned for which the federal government has already allocated R$237m in co-financing. This would see the railway bridge over the Poti river improved, and renovation of four intermediate stations renovated, among other jobs.

New trains and free service

At a cost of R$100m, the state of Piauí is seeking to acquire three diesel multiple-units to boost capacity on the service. Minister of Institutional Affairs at the state government Alexandre Padilha reported that bids had been received in early October.

Padilha has also announced that services on the suburban rail will be free from January 1 2025.