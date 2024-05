Show Fullscreen

ASIA: Representatives of Kazak national railway KTZ have begun discussions with Chinese regional officials over the launch of a planned passenger service between Xi’an and Almaty.

The tourist-oriented service would operate via the Korgas border crossing, which is already used by regular Urumqi – Almaty-2 passenger trains 103/104.

The proposals envisage that the Xi’an trains would remain at Almaty-2 station for several days, enabling passengers to participate in a programme of cultural events.