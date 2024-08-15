Show Fullscreen

BRAZIL: The first of the 19 seven-car monorail trainsets that CRRC Puzhen Alstom Transportation Systems is supplying for São Paulo’s Line 15-Silver has been unveiled at the manufacturer’s plant in Wuhu, China.

It is now being shipped from the port of Shanghai to Santos with scheduled arrival in October. Then test runs and the certification process are scheduled to start. The remaining trainsets are due to be delivered gradually by 2026.

The driverless monorail sets will be similar to Line 15’s current Innovia 300 fleet, at 86 m long with seven 3 150 mm wide walk-through cars. They will feature CCTV and LED lighting. Each car will have two 1 600 mm wide doors on each side, steel floors, extruded aluminium sides and roofs, with water-cooled permanent magnet traction motors.

The trainsets are ordered to enable a reduction in headways and serve future extensions. Line 15 currently runs for 14·6 km between Vila Prudente and Jardim Colonial with 11 stations and a two-station eastern extension from Jardim Colonial to Jacu Pêssego is currently under construction.

