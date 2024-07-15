Show Fullscreen

BRAZIL: The first of 14 SkyRail monorail trainsets which Chinese manufacturer BYD is supplying for the future São Paulo metro Line 17 arrived at the port of Santos on June 29.

The second set is scheduled to arrive at the end of the year, and the rest in 2025 ahead of the opening of the initial section of the 17·7 km line between Congonhas Airport and Morumbi in June 2026.

The five-car set has 114 seats and a total capacity of 616 passengers.

The cars are 3 200 mm wide, with the end vehicles being 13·5 m long and the intermediate cars 10 m. Each car has two 1 600 mm wide doors per side and two bogies each equipped with a traction motor, two support wheels, four guide wheels and two stabilising wheels.

They will run at up to 80 km/h on the 800 mm wide concrete guideway using a 750 V DC power supply. Batteries will enable them to reach the next stop if the supply fails.