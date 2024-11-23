Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: The Australasian Railway Association has launched a Professional Certificate in Rail which is designed to equip both new starters and experienced rail staff with up to-date knowledge directly applicable to real-world projects and operations.

The 25-week online programme created in partnership with industry experts aims to address the growing demand for skilled workers. It covers areas including operations, infrastructure and maintenance, safety, supply chain management and asset life-cycle planning and management. Enrolment is are now open for the first cohort which will start on March 3 2025.

This ‘is an Australian first for our industry’, said ARA CEO Caroline Wilkie on October 24. ‘It has been designed to support employers with onboarding or employee development programmes. It is an incredible resource for rail professionals who want to rapidly acquire a deep understanding of rail terminology and emerging industry issues.’