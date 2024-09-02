Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: The development of local rolling stock manufacturing skills forms a central part of a A$7·1m Manufacturing Centre of Excellence training facility which is to be developed in Maryborough in Queensland.

Announcing plans for the centre on August 28, the state government said it would provide workers and jobseekers with the skills to fill training gaps within identified sectors. This would include advanced machining, robotics, welding and the use of virtual, augmented and mixed reality technology.

‘We’re not just manufacturing trains here in Maryborough, we’re creating a lasting legacy for our region’s industry that will deliver good local jobs for generations to come’, said Assistant Minister for Train Manufacturing, Regional Development & Jobs Bruce Saunders.

Downer is a foundation member of the centre and will provide training to support its Queensland Train Manufacturing programme. This contract covers production of 65 six-car EMUs at a purpose-built facility at Torbanlea near Maryborough.

The future centre was welcomed by the Australasian Railway Association, which said ’it is critical we support the development of a modern rail skills workforce which is able to cope with the rapid advances in technology that enables an industry that is fit for future.

‘A strong local manufacturing industry means more trains will be built here, delivering more skilled jobs in the regions and less resources being sent overseas. It will also provide local businesses with more export opportunities, building a more sustainable, safe and productive rail industry’, the association added.