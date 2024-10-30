Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: A ‘Railway Erasmus’ scheme providing people undertaking railway-related studies, apprenticeships or internships with an opportunity to experience other countries is among the recommendations of the final report of the Skill Training Alliance For the Future European Rail System project.

STAFFER brought together 31 partners and 17 associate partners from the education, operations and supply sectors including CFL, DB, FS Group, SNCF, CER, UNIFE, Alstom, CAF, Hitachi and Siemens Mobility. It was funded by the EU’s Erasmus+ programme.

Its final recommendations are to:

scale-up employability, attractiveness and diversity, with a rail ambassador programme, mentoring for under-represented groups and national strategies focusing on local engagement, visibility and creating inclusive workplace cultures.

advance education and training, with the development of EU-wide strategies, a portal for rail-related educational programmes and partnerships with educational institutions to develop relevant programmes for people leaving education or looking to switch careers;

fostering a Single European Railway Area of Skills, though transnational education programmes, standardising skills and qualifications to build European mindsets and enhancing workforce mobility and adaptability through language and soft skills training.

STAFFER recommends that companies support 70% learning on the job, 20% learning from others and 10% training.

It suggests that businesses should create initiatives to facilitate the integration of women, immigrants and other under-represented groups into the railway workforce in order to foster diversity.

‘I hope that the STAFFER rail skills strategy and policy recommendations are implemented through a coordinated effort from the EU, national governments and the rail sector, based on suitable funding’, said Angela Di Febbraro, STAFFER Co-ordinator and Professor of Transportation Engineering at the University of Genova, on October 24.

Urging stakeholders to consider the recommendations in full, UNIFE Director General Enno Wiebe said ’thanks to STAFFER, we have the ability to trial an educational pathway, which if successful, can provide the rail sector and supply industry the blueprint to give young people the best chance to feel confident, learn skills and succeed professionally’.