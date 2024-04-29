Amsted Rail is the world’s leading manufacturer of railcar bogie systems, railway wheelsets, and end-of car components for heavy haul freight railcars, passenger railcars and locomotives. With facilities spanning more than 40 locations across 10 countries and 6 continents, Amsted Rail delivers design excellence and reliability as we are the only component supplier designing complete performance systems.

Our company culture for more than a century has been to provide the most innovative components and integrated bogie systems. Amsted Digital Solutions™, delivered by Amsted Rail, is the only telematics solution designed by a company that understands freight rail operations and a truly harsh operating environment.