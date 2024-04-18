Products
- 360° Cable Shield grounding for best possible EMI/RFI shielding
- Maximum strain relief and torque resistance
- Easy, safe and reliable processing, even in field applications
D-Sub standard solutions for CAN and Profibus as well as MVB/WTB (railway technology) and individual configurations or other BUS types on request.
EMC-compliant thanks to full metal housing and 360° cable shield connection with Inotec crimp flange technology.
The appropriate housing for all applications: MSBS series for maximum packing density or M30 for DIN rail mounting or couplings.
Specialized in critical Railway applications like ETCS systems, Inotec has developed a robust and EMC-compliant interface for Type F connections. The system uses Inotec crimp flange technology with 360° shield grounding for maximum EMI/RFI protection and it allows a quick and reliable fixation and grounding of connectors on 19” racks and backplanes.
- Safe
- Up to 70 coding versions offer protection against unintentional or abusive mating of connectors
- Full metal coding elements improve grounding contact for optimal EMC
- Robust
- Coding elements are either riveted to the connector shell or screwed on the device
- High-end and precise full metal components
- Reliable
- Accurate alignment with special positioning device
- Inserting the coding pins process-reliable thanks to a preset tool
- Compact hand-tool for Inotec crimp flange technology with unique „pivoting upper die“.
- Easy single-hand operation.
- Insertion of ferrule sizes up to 20 mm.
- Allows processing with a maximum of reliability and repeatability, no presetting and calibration required.
- To be used according to cable-specific Inotec crimp data definition.
- Accessories: CB202-xxx(T) hexagon crimp die-set.
- Pre-calibrated (no adjustment required).
- Optional T-indent for improved torque resistance in upper die (according to cable-specific crimp data definition).
- Easy exchange,
- Min. size AF 3,5 mm (across flats)
- Max. size AF 20,0 mm
- Standard sizes on stock
Inotec electronics GmbH has introduced the world’s first flex-rigid HD15 and HD26 diagnostic plugs as sub-assembly ready-for-use with Inotec M11 piggy-back hoods.
Wires of diagnostic cable can be brazed directly to the PCB or with 0,7 mm wire termination.
Flex-rigid PCB is folded after brazing and mounted to the selected M11 series hood (either piggy-back setup or as coupling adaptor).
The compact cable glands are using original Inotec Crimp flange technology with 360° cable shield grounding for maximum robustness and shielding performance. Compared to conventional screwed cable glands, the Inotec system saves up to 75% installation space.