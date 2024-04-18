Products

Motiv_EMV

Original Inotec Crimp Flange Technology

  • 360° Cable Shield grounding for best possible EMI/RFI shielding
  • Maximum strain relief and torque resistance
  • Easy, safe and reliable processing, even in field applications

BUS-Applikationen_Banner-8!_skaliert_klein

BUS-connectors for EMC-sensitive applications

D-Sub standard solutions for CAN and Profibus as well as MVB/WTB (railway technology) and individual configurations or other BUS types on request.

EMC-compliant thanks to full metal housing and 360° cable shield connection with Inotec crimp flange technology.

The appropriate housing for all applications: MSBS series for maximum packing density or M30 for DIN rail mounting or couplings.

Motiv_IEC-60603-2

DIN41612 / EN60603-2 EMC-compliant full-metal hoods for 19”-racks

Specialized in critical Railway applications like ETCS systems, Inotec has developed a robust and EMC-compliant interface for Type F connections. The system uses Inotec crimp flange technology with 360° shield grounding for maximum EMI/RFI protection and it allows a quick and reliable fixation and grounding of connectors on 19” racks and backplanes.

Motiv_Kodierung

Coding System for D-Sub and HD interfaces

  • Safe
  • Up to 70 coding versions offer protection against unintentional or abusive mating of connectors
  • Full metal coding elements improve grounding contact for optimal EMC
  • Robust
  • Coding elements are either riveted to the connector shell or screwed on the device
  • High-end and precise full metal components
  • Reliable
  • Accurate alignment with special positioning device
  • Inserting the coding pins process-reliable thanks to a preset tool

Motiv_Werkzeuge

HZ202 Hand Crimp Tool - the unique Inotec solution with pivoting upper die

  • Compact hand-tool for Inotec crimp flange technology with unique „pivoting upper die“.
  • Easy single-hand operation.
  • Insertion of ferrule sizes up to 20 mm.
  • Allows processing with a maximum of reliability and repeatability, no presetting and calibration required.
  • To be used according to cable-specific Inotec crimp data definition.
  • Accessories: CB202-xxx(T) hexagon crimp die-set.
  • Pre-calibrated (no adjustment required).
  • Optional T-indent for improved torque resistance in upper die (according to cable-specific crimp data definition).
  • Easy exchange,
  • Min. size AF 3,5 mm (across flats)
  • Max. size AF 20,0 mm
  • Standard sizes on stock

DGA15HDL1_3D-View

HD15 and HD26 Flex-Rigid-PCB for 1:1 Diagnostic Plugs

Inotec electronics GmbH has introduced the world’s first flex-rigid HD15 and HD26 diagnostic plugs as sub-assembly ready-for-use with Inotec M11 piggy-back hoods.

Wires of diagnostic cable can be brazed directly to the PCB or with 0,7 mm wire termination.

Flex-rigid PCB is folded after brazing and mounted to the selected M11 series hood (either piggy-back setup or as coupling adaptor).

KD_offen

Compact EMC cable glands

The compact cable glands are using original Inotec Crimp flange technology with 360° cable shield grounding for maximum robustness and shielding performance. Compared to conventional screwed cable glands, the Inotec system saves up to 75% installation space.