360° Cable Shield grounding for best possible EMI/RFI shielding

Maximum strain relief and torque resistance

Easy, safe and reliable processing, even in field applications

D-Sub standard solutions for CAN and Profibus as well as MVB/WTB (railway technology) and individual configurations or other BUS types on request.

EMC-compliant thanks to full metal housing and 360° cable shield connection with Inotec crimp flange technology.

The appropriate housing for all applications: MSBS series for maximum packing density or M30 for DIN rail mounting or couplings.

Specialized in critical Railway applications like ETCS systems, Inotec has developed a robust and EMC-compliant interface for Type F connections. The system uses Inotec crimp flange technology with 360° shield grounding for maximum EMI/RFI protection and it allows a quick and reliable fixation and grounding of connectors on 19” racks and backplanes.

Safe

Up to 70 coding versions offer protection against unintentional or abusive mating of connectors

Full metal coding elements improve grounding contact for optimal EMC

Robust

Coding elements are either riveted to the connector shell or screwed on the device

High-end and precise full metal components

Reliable

Accurate alignment with special positioning device

Inserting the coding pins process-reliable thanks to a preset tool

Compact hand-tool for Inotec crimp flange technology with unique „pivoting upper die“.

Easy single-hand operation.

Insertion of ferrule sizes up to 20 mm.

Allows processing with a maximum of reliability and repeatability, no presetting and calibration required.

To be used according to cable-specific Inotec crimp data definition.

Accessories: CB202-xxx(T) hexagon crimp die-set.

Pre-calibrated (no adjustment required).

Optional T-indent for improved torque resistance in upper die (according to cable-specific crimp data definition).

Easy exchange,

Min. size AF 3,5 mm (across flats)

Max. size AF 20,0 mm

Standard sizes on stock

Inotec electronics GmbH has introduced the world’s first flex-rigid HD15 and HD26 diagnostic plugs as sub-assembly ready-for-use with Inotec M11 piggy-back hoods.

Wires of diagnostic cable can be brazed directly to the PCB or with 0,7 mm wire termination.

Flex-rigid PCB is folded after brazing and mounted to the selected M11 series hood (either piggy-back setup or as coupling adaptor).

The compact cable glands are using original Inotec Crimp flange technology with 360° cable shield grounding for maximum robustness and shielding performance. Compared to conventional screwed cable glands, the Inotec system saves up to 75% installation space.