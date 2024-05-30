Show Fullscreen

SOUTH KOREA: Construction company DL E&C has put forward an initial proposal for the planned CTX express commuter rail network centred on Daejeon in Chungcheong province.

As part of the government’s programme to create ‘30 min commute zones’, in January President Yoon Suk Yeol announced plans for express commuter rail services throughout the country, similar to the Great Train Express network being developed in the Seoul area.

The government has selected CTX as the pioneer project outside the Seoul conurbation, with development to be undertaken using a mix of national and local government resources and private financing.

DL E&C presented its proposal for the estimated 5tr won project at the second CTX management meeting at Daejeon City Hall on April 24.

A regional express service would run 64 km between Daejeon Government Complex metro station and Cheongju International Airport, via Sejong Government Complex, Jochiwon, Osong, and the centre of Cheongju, which is not served by the existing line.

There would also be a 163 km inter-regional service between Seoul and Daejeon GC via Cheonan, Jochiwon and Sejong GC.

CTX would use a mix of existing and new line. Services would be operated at up to 180 km/h using four-car and six-car electric multiple-units.

DL E&C proposes that it would operate the services for 40 years.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure & Transport envisages that construction could start in 2028 for opening in 2034.

Separately, construction of a suburban railway linking Gyeryong and Sintanjin via Daejeon in Chungcheong province started at the end of 2023.