SOUTH KOREA: Minister of Land, Infrastructure & Transport Park Sang-woo has engaged with businesses to explore options to use private financing as well as government funding for the second phase of the Great Train Express programme in the Seoul region.

The second phase would support the government’s ambitions to create ‘30 min commute zones’ around major cities.

It includes extensions to GTX Line A which opened in March, to Line C which is under construction and to Line B where work is to begin this year. It would also include the development of lines D, E and F on routes which are still to be confirmed.

The plans were presented at a transport industry roundtable on May 9. Attendees included representatives of 20 private entities, including construction companies Samsung C&T Corp, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, GS Engineering & Construction Corp, DaeWoo E&C and engineering companies Sambo Technology Group, Dohwa Engineering and Dongmyeong Technology Corp.