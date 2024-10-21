Show Fullscreen

PHILIPPINES: East Japan Railway and Paris transport operator RATP’s international business are to co-operate to bid for the contract to operate and maintain the future North-South Commuter Rail line in the Manila region.

RATP Dev said the 147 km NSCR is one of the country’s most ambitious projects, and offers a major opportunity for the two operators to leverage their ‘unique expertise in managing high-capacity networks’ and build on more than 10 years of co-operation and exchange of technical expertise.

‘Rolling stock manufactured by J-TREC, JR East’s subsidiary, has already been selected for use’, said Junji Kawasaki, Department Director at JR East’s International Affairs Headquarters, on October 16. ’By combining JR East’s accumulated expertise with RATP Dev’s global experience, we hope to make a lasting contribution to the growing urban rail system in the Philippines, enhancing the quality of life for the local community and its people.’