Bespoke fire doors supplied for London Underground station

By 2023-04-26T05:00:00

Bank station

UK: Rhino Doors has designed, supplied and installed 20 self-closing fire doors for the cross passages at London Underground’s Bank station in a £1m project which the company says presented a number of logistical challenges.

