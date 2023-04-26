Bespoke fire doors supplied for London Underground station

Welcome to Railway Gazette. This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of these cookies. You can learn more about the cookies we use here.
2023-04-26
UK: Rhino Doors has designed, supplied and installed 20 self-closing fire doors for the cross passages at London Underground’s Bank station in a £1m project which the company says presented a number of logistical challenges.
