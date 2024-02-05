Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Private transport technology companies have formed a Future Mobility Taskforce which aims to inform EU policymakers about innovation and start-ups in the sector.

The taskforce was launched when 16 CEOs and founders met Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean in Brussels during January.

Train and coach company Flix said the taskforce hopes to address common challenges including outdated and fragmented regulations, lack of enforcement, market entry barriers, lack of finance and data accessibility.

Commenting on the launch, Nick Brooks, Secretary General of the AllRail association whose members include taskforce participants Flix and Omio, said ’it is these European mobility companies in this Taskforce that will drive innovation, sustainability and growth.

‘However, Europe’s rail entrepreneurs need strong regulation that leads to faster market opening, fair access to finance, and data accessibility. Otherwise, there will never be a Single European Railway Area. The main beneficiary of maintaining the status quo is the car industry.’