TICKETING: Easier has developed a ticket gate with an overhead camera which counts passengers and identifies fare evasion attempts, with AI training to help it improve accuracy.

Demonstrating the prototype at the Transport Ticketing Global trade fair in London, the company told Railway Gazette International that its gate is designed to be smaller and more elegant than similar products.

The testing process included people carrying babies and dolls through the gate, with the machine learning technology being able to spot the difference. It has been also trained to recognise people in clothing which fully covers the passenger.

One light-hearted trial involved a user wearing a Halloween costume including a fake second head. This was intended to see if the system could ascertain that it was being tricked; it successfully identified that there was only one real person present.