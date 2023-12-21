Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: Ticketing and passenger information technology company UrbanThings and white label journey planner developer SkedGo have formed a strategic partnership to combine their platforms to deliver preference-based journey planning.

‘Working with SkedGo will supercharge our journey planning offering’, said Guy Sutherland, Head of Bids and Partnerships at UrbanThings, on December 7. ‘This enhancement will allow us to provide much more sophisticated preference-based journey plans to simplify the customer experience and improve the visibility of how their preferred operators can provide a sustainable and convenient travel choice with a journey that suits them.’

Joshua Biondi, Business Development Manager Europe at SkedGo, said the collaboration would create a ‘best-in-class plan, book and pay mobility experience’.