FRANCE: Milano city transport operator Azienda Trasporti Milanesi has established a French subsidiary as part of its plans for international expansion.

ATM Executive Director Arrigo Giana told Metro Report International that ATM France aims to leverage the operator’s extensive experience of GoA4 automated metro provision and contactless ticketing, gained both in its home city and through its Metro Service subsidiary which operates the København metro.

This year ATM will begin operating the first line of the Thessaloniki metro in partnership with Egis, and it is also working with Egis to bid for a contract to operate Grand Paris Express Line 18 which is scheduled to open in 2026.

ATM previously bid to operate Grand Paris Express lines 15, 16 and 17, however Giana said it was unsuccessful because transport authority Ile-de-France-Mobilités requires much more detailed proposals than other European transport authorities.

He said ATM France does not plan to bid for suburban rail contracts because it lacks experience, but it will bid for bus contracts and could also bid for tram contracts it if thinks it can win.