INDONESIA: MRT Jakarta and Route Mobile Ltd have launched WhatsApp-based metro ticketing.

Passengers who purchase tickets from MRT Jakarta vending machines can receive three automated messages with instructions on using a QR code, a unique QR code to be scanned for entry at the origin station and a unique QR code to be scanned for exit at the destination.

Mumbai-based Route Mobile said this multi-step engagement reduces friction, enhances user convenience and improves the commuter experience by enabling instant, reliable access to travel details.

Route Mobile has also provided MRT Jakarta with an email marketing platform.