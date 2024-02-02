Show Fullscreen

USA: Humatics has been awarded a 12-month contract to pilot its Focus track condition monitoring technology on the New Jersey Transit network.

This will expand current trials from an initial 16 track-km of monitored track to more than 160 km.

Humatics Focus supports predictive maintenance by providing real-time geotagged insights into track defects by leveraging data collected onboard revenue services. This includes lateral alignment, vertical alignment, superelevation, twist, warp, hard contact and passenger comfort metrics.

Machine learning and big data techniques monitor abrupt and gradual changes to provide actionable insights.

NJ Transit said it this could be a ‘force multiplier’ for the operator’s track geometry car, helping to reduce costs by facilitating preventative maintenance.