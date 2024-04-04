Show Fullscreen

USA: New Jersey’s NJ Transit has renewed Conduent Transportation’s contactless fare collection systems contract for a further five years.

Under the previous contract Conduent implemented Tap & Ride payment enabling bus and light rail passengers to use contactless credit and debit cards.

Under the latest contract Conduent will continue implementation, including the roll-out of additional options including Google and Apple payment. It will also maintain hardware and software including ticket vending machines and onboard validators.

‘The convenience of digital, contactless payments is transforming how we purchase, pay and get paid in every aspect of our lives, and we’re excited to continue helping our clients extend these benefits to their riders’, said Conduent’s President for Transportation Solutions Adam Appleby on April 2.