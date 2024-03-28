Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: Orléans Métropole has launched an open payment ticketing system on its tram and bus services, deployed by its long-standing ticketing technology partner Kuba in partnership with La Banque Postale.

Passengers can pay by physical or virtual bank card, smartphone or connected watch, with payment services provided by Littlepay.

Travellers are billed retrospectively, with the best fare applied.

‘By simplifying the lives of travellers, its introduction represents an important step towards encouraging more use of public transport’, said Romain Roy, Vice-President of Mobility & Transport at Orléans Métropole, on March 21.