Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: Conduent Transportation, Visa and bank Caisse d’Epargne CEPAC are implementing a contactless open payment system covering metro, tram and bus services in the region covered by the Aix-Marseille-Provence Métropole.

Passengers will be able to pay with contactless debit and credit cards, as well as NFC-enabled digital wallets.

Testing took place on selected routes during July, and it is now gradually being rolled out network-wide.

Aix-Marseille-Provence Métropole ‘has initiated a real transport revolution with the introduction of contactless open payment on the Marseille public transport network’, said Martine Vassal, President of the city region, which covers five cities home to 1·8 million people. ’We hope that the system’s ease of use will encourage more people to use our public transport system.’

Adam Appleby, President of Transportation Solutions at Conduent, said ’transportation authorities around the world are modernising their networks to meet the needs of passengers who are increasingly more reliant on technology-based solutions for everyday transactions’.

Caisse d’Epargne has previously supported the roll out of open payment systems on the transport networks in Dijon and Lyon.