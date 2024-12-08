Show Fullscreen

BRAZIL: ENSCO Rail has deployed its Autonomous Track Geometry Measurement System on the metre gauge Vitória a Minas iron ore railway operated by mining company Vale.

ATGMS provides continuous autonomous measurement of track geometry, enabling the operator to monitor conditions in real-time and make data-driven maintenance decisions.

The system has three main elements: a wagon-mounted onboard unit containing a full instrumentation suite, a processing server to collect and analyse the data, and a communication link between the two.

EFVM is also using ENSCO Rail’s Automated Maintenance Advisor, which uses data collected by systems such as ATGMS to provide actionable insights and maintenance recommendations, optimising maintenance schedules and extending asset life.

ENSCO Rail’s Vehicle/Track Interaction system complements the geometry systems by monitoring the dynamic interactions between vehicles and track, helping to identify issues that could impact safety and performance.