FINLAND: Exel Composites says it is the first company to obtain the latest EN16843 certification for a glass fibre composite rail joint.

The updated EU standard for insulated and non-insulated rail joints includes tougher requirements for mechanical and electrical performance. These are designed to address higher power demands and harsh environmental conditions including prolonged exposure to UV radiation, moisture and significant temperature shifts.

The rail joints are suitable for environments from tropical to Arctic, offering a safe and simple alternative to glued metal or wood with performance comparable to steel.

‘While EN16843 is a European standard, they often serve as benchmarks for quality worldwide’, said Product Manager Heini Kloster. ‘In southeast Asia, where railway infrastructure is rapidly expanding, aligning with European standards positions our composites as a reliable choice for meeting both current and future network challenges. It demonstrates our readiness to support growth in markets where standardisation, reliability and trustworthiness are key priorities.’