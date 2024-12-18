Show Fullscreen

NETHERLANDS: National operator NS and CAF have completed a programme of tests for automated operations.

The tests had two objectives. First was to evaluate the benefits that could be derived from using GoA2 in terms of energy efficiency, punctuality and capacity. Termed ATO Endurance, the test required a GoA2-fitted train to travel widely across the 3 200 km NS network. During the test, which saw the train cover more than 40 000 km, the train used NS automatic train protection, ETCS and the national ATB cab signalling system or a combination of both.

The second objective was to test remote-controlled and autonomous shunting operations. The test programme included runs in GoA1, GoA2 and GoA4 (unattended) modes with a train moving within a depot and travelling to and from a nearby station.

NS and CAF demonstrated the technology in Groningen, with an EMU operating to and from the De Vork depot. Two runs were made in GoA1 mode with remote coupling and uncoupling. A further run was carried out using GoA4, during which various tests were set for the equipment. These included activating cabs, coupling and uncoupling, driving while respecting lineside signals and detecting obstacles on the track such as other trains, buffer stops and dummy humans.

Some of the trials took place during severe weather conditions including heavy rain and snow at night. CAF said that ‘initiatives of this nature are a demonstration of our commitment to the modernisation of rail transport’.

NS had carried out initial ATO trials under GoA2 on the Hanze Line in December 2019 using a CAF Sprinter New Generation EMU under computer control.

Other automation experiments in the Netherlands have included shunting trials conducted near Breda during 2022. These involved Alstom, infrastructure manager ProRail and Belgian freight operator Lineas, which provided a diesel-hydraulic locomotive.