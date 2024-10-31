Show Fullscreen

SOUTH KOREA: Korea Railroad Research Institute is preparing to extend its R&D programme which aims to introduce direct train-to-train communication and position reporting to replace centralised traffic control.

As part of its 33·1bn won programme, which started in 2016 and runs until the end of this year, KRRI has been testing what it calls 5G-based autonomous train control technology.

With the development of a distributed control method, trains would share information such as routing, stopping patterns and speed, allowing each train to determine its own performance profile.

KRRI estimates that use of train-to-train communications could reduce headways by up to 30%, to a minimum of around 60 sec.

Results

KRRI is currently conducting ‘functional verification of key technologies’ required for the 5G-based train control system. The verification process is being carried out through driving tests using scaled-down vehicles on KRRI’s testbed in Osong.

KRRI says it has successfully developed:

protection functions for the autonomous train control system;

vehicle control technology that integrates environmental perception sensor data;

a digital coupler technology based on train-to-train communication;

and low-latency, high-reliability communication technologies.

‘In terms of technology, the major advance in the first phase of ATCS has been the development of the “interval control” concept. This means that we are now able to remove the interlocking and control systems from the wayside’, KRRI Chief Researcher Dr Jeong Rag-gyo told Railway Gazette International in 2021.

Next stage

Moving forward, KRRI says it is in the process of preparing a new R&D initiative as a follow-up to the programme ending this year.

This would cover tasks including identifying potential locations on the main line network for real-world trails of the technology. KRRI is targeting deployment of ATCS on a pilot route in South Korea by 2030.

KRRI is also installing a private 5G-R telecoms network on a 600 m section of line in the Osong test centre, with expected completion by the end of the year. This would support the development of ATCS among other rail applications.