INNOTRANS: Australian supplier Selectrail has launched a range of SIL4-compliant solid-state relays while undertaking live pre-approval trials of the technology in the UK with Network Rail.

The company says its SELECTiQ relays represent a world-first in railway technology. Unlike traditional electromechanical relays, solid state technology offers better durability and performance, the company says, making the relays less prone to wear and tear, reducing maintenance requirements and enhancing long-term reliability.

The relays already have SIL4 certification, meaning that safe operation is assured, and the design offers precise timing functions, fail-safe operating modes and access to diagnostic information to ensure operational security. These features ensure rapid detection of faults or other abnormalities.

The SELECTiQ relays are designed for easy integration into existing rail infrastructure, the company adds. The ongoing trials with NR are intended to validate the performance of the relays and pave the way for adoption in other markets.