[Capitalized terms used herein shall have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Tender Documents]

1. NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. (“NTA”) is an Israeli government owned company tasked with the development of the mass transit system in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, which includes, inter alia, an LRT network, comprised of three (3) LRT lines (the Red Line, the Green Line and the Purple Line).

2. As part of the Tel Aviv Metropolitan LRT Green Line and Purple Line, NTA has signed PPP agreements with two concessionaires (one for each line) which will be responsible to design, build, finance and maintain each of the Green and Purple Lines.

3. NTA intends that the Operation of the Tel Aviv Metropolitan LRT Green Line and Purple Line will be performed by a single Operator in accordance with the provisions of the Tender Documents, including but not limited to the Invitation to Bid and the Operation Agreement.

4. Given the characteristics of the LRT network described above, as part of the Tender Documents and included within the provisions of the Operation Agreement, NTA has reserved the right, at its sole discretion, to expand the Services and to include the operation of the Red Line at any point following the Service Commencement Date of the first Line.

5. NTA, in accordance with its obligations under the Israeli Mandatory Tenders Law, 5752-1992, the Mandatory Tenders Regulations, 5753-1993 and further implementing regulations promulgated thereunder, hereby invites entities and consortia from the private sector in Israel and abroad, to participate in a Tender process for nominating an Operator for the Tel Aviv Metropolitan LRT Green Line and Purple Line.

6. The purpose of the Tender Process is to invite eligible participants to participate in this Tender process for the selection and appointment of an Operator for the Tel Aviv Metropolitan LRT Green Line and Purple Line.

7. Threshold Requirements – The participants shall be required to demonstrate compliance with the Threshold requirements and other requirements, all as detailed in the Invitation to Bid.

8. The Invitation to Bid and any updates thereto shall be available for online review and download from NTA’s website at www.nta.co.il (“NTA’s Website”) under the “Tenders” tab, at no charge.

9. Any questions or requests for clarifications shall be addressed in writing only to the Tender’s Mailbox: Tender1122023@nta.co.il by no later than 05.09.2023.

10. The Tender Committee reserves the right to hold Bidders Conference/s and/or meetings with the potential participants, in accordance with the provisions detailed in the Tender Documents..

11. Submission Date – the date for the submission of the participants bid is 31.10.2023 by no later than 14:00 (Israel standard time).

12. This notice contains general and preliminary information only. Participants are required to comply with all the provisions of the Invitation to Bid, in their entirety.

13. In the event of any discrepancy, ambiguity or contradiction between any information contained in this notice and the requirements of the Tender Documents, including the Invitation to Bid, the provisions of the latter shall prevail.