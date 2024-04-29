Show Fullscreen

USA: National passenger operator Amtrak on April 16 issued a Request for Information from suppliers as part of its efforts to decarbonise its rolling stock fleet.

Amtrak said that the RFI would ‘seek options to help transform the company’s rail fleet with zero-emissions technology’. In September 2022, Amtrak made a commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045; at that time, it said that this would be achieved through three key interventions:

Begin with efforts to increase energy efficiency, followed by the implementation of renewable fuels and energy;

Reduce diesel fuel use through advanced technologies, including research programmes and testing in collaboration with state partners and specialists working on fuel cells, hydrogen, batteries and other zero-emission technologies;

Achieve 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030. This would include a focus on energy efficiency upgrades to reduce consumption and gradually meet all remaining needs renewable energy generation and power purchase agreements.

The company said that the results of the RFI will inform future decisions to procure the most energy efficient and environmentally friendly fleet for deployment across its network.

‘Finding the cleanest technologies to carry customers across our vast network will be transformative as we deliver a new era of rail’, said Amtrak President Roger Harris. ‘We are excited to take this important step toward providing safe and reliable service with a smaller impact on the environment.’