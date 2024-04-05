USA: Amtrak has awarded its first Delivery Partner contract, covering the $6bn Frederick Douglass Tunnel programme which it says is its single largest capital project.

This covers the rebuilding of 6 km of the Northeast Corridor through central Baltimore, with the central element being two new bores to replace Amtrak’s oldest tunnel.

Under the Delivery Partner model, the private partner will share Amtrak’s risk and be incentivised to help achieve overall outcomes. The Delivery Partner contract has been awarded to the Advance joint venture of AECOM and Jacobs, supported by firms including Sener, Turner & Townsend, RailPros, Aldea and Dr Sauer, as well as 22 disadvantaged and small business enterprises.

The scope includes design oversight, construction management, contract management and other administrative support.

Advance will establish an integrated programme management team alongside Amtrak’s in-house Capital Delivery department.

‘We’re excited to welcome the Advance team onboard and appreciate the vast experience they’ll bring to our integrated project management team’, said Amtrak Assistant Vice-President and programme lead Luigi Rosa on April 3.

Construction works are scheduled to begin this year.