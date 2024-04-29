Show Fullscreen

USA: CSX has rolled out the first hydrogen-powered locomotive it has produced as part of a partnership with Canadian Pacific Kansas City which was announced last year.

The rebuilt EMD GP40-2 was modified to work with fuel cells and batteries at CSX’s Huntington, West Virginia workshop. The conversion builds on work done by Canadian Pacific, which has retrofitted two locos in-house as demonstrators of the technology.

CSX said the conversion process retained some principal components from the donor loco, including the frame, cab, traction motors and bogies. The Class I railway is to deploy the locomotive for field testing, where it will further evaluate its performance and operational feasibility.

‘The successful debut of our first hydrogen-powered locomotive stands as a testament to the exceptional skill and dedication of our employees at the CSX Huntington locomotive shop’, said CSX President & Chief Executive Officer Joe Hinrichs.

‘CSX’s commitment to sustainability in our operations is exemplified by the outstanding efforts of these employees, who, through their craftsmanship, are helping advance our collaboration with CPKC. We are proud to work with CPKC to scale this hydrogen technology and help pave the way for meaningful sustainable solutions for the future.’