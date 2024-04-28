Show Fullscreen

DENMARK: Regional operator Nordjyske Jernbaner A/S has awarded VR FleetCare a contract covering the overhaul of bogies and pneumatic components for its fleet of Alstom Coradia LINT multiple-units.

The work will be undertaken by VR FleetCare’s Component Services business unit at facilities in Helsinki and Pieksämäki. Bogies and components for the first 14 trainsets are due to be overhauled in 2024–26, and those for a further five trainsets in 2029.

‘The agreement with Nordjyske Jernbaner is strategically significant for us as we seek growth in the maintenance business’, commented VR FleetCare Head of Sales & Development Wilhelm Schevelew, noting that Denmark was a new market for the subsidiary of Finland’s state-owned train operator.

Nordjyske Jernbaner Technical Manager Morten Muff Jensen added that ‘VR FleetCare’s expertise and experience in rail vehicle maintenance give us confidence that our Coradia LINT trains will receive the best possible service’.