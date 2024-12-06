Show Fullscreen

CAMBODIA: Railway concessionaire Royal Railway has taken delivery of additional locomotives and wagons, and has put into service a fleet of diesel multiple-units acquired from Japan.

Two YDM-4 metre-gauge diesel locos which arrived from India in November ‘will greatly improve our ability to serve customers and facilitate trade and travel’, said CEO John Guiry. ‘This marks another milestone in our journey to modernise Cambodia’s railway system.’

The first 60 of 221 new flat wagons ordered from China were delivered at the start of December. These will be used to handle a wide range of freight, including containers, heavy machinery and construction materials.

‘This is a pivotal moment for Royal Railway as we expand our fleet to deliver even greater value to our customers’, explained Guiry. ‘The addition of these 60 wagons reflects our dedication to providing high-quality freight services and reinforces our role in Cambodia’s economic development. These wagons will not only increase our capacity but also improve the efficiency of our logistics operations.’

A separate batch of 25 flat wagons was delivered by a Malaysian supplier during July, and in May the operator took delivery of 200 wheelsets and 50 bogies to modernise existing vehicles.

On November 1 Royal Railway began putting into service the KiHa 183 diesel multiple-units acquired from JR Hokkaido. These will operate as five two-car sets to provide a ‘modern and comfortable travel experience’ between the capital Phnom Penh and destinations including Sihanoukville, Kampot and Kep.

Royal Railway said they offer ‘a significant upgrade in passenger comfort’, with modern and spacious interiors, comfortable seating, air-conditioning and food and drink sold onboard.