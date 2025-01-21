Show Fullscreen

CANADA: CN has unveiled a 3 200 hp diesel-battery hybrid locomotive developed with Knoxville Locomotive Works.

The 2·4 MWh loco is intended for use in yards and on branch lines and is suitable for biofuel operation. It is hoped the design will be able to offer a 50% reduction in fuel consumption compared to a typical locomotive used on similar operations today.

The loco is to undergo testing in various operational conditions across CN’s network, including in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana ahead of eventual cold weather testing in western Canada.

‘This CN-led pilot represents another milestone in our sustainability journey and focus on emerging technologies’, said CN EVP & Chief Network Operating Officer Patrick Whitehead on January 16. ‘We believe that this hybrid system, if successful, could substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our yard operations, while maintaining our commitment to customers and communities across our network.’