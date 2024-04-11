Show Fullscreen

CANADA: CN has purchased a hybrid diesel-battery main line locomotive from Progress Rail, which it intends to use to assess the opportunity for retrofitting a portion of its fleet.

The ‘plug-in’ hybrid mainline locomotive, which CN describes as ‘a first of its kind in North America’, will be evaluated under varying operational and weather conditions, starting in Prince George.

The trial aims to increase understanding of the use of batteries for main line applications. CN said it envisaged that batteries would be required for a range of alternative traction options including hybrid, battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell locomotives.

British Columbia is providing C$3·2m to help fund the investigation under its Clean BC Go Electric Commercial Vehicle Pilots programme.

‘We are committed to developing innovative technologies that save fuel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions’, explained Progress Rail Executive Vice-President of Locomotives Jack Zhang on April 5. ‘Our EMD hybrid locomotive is a versatile solution that fits various customer applications, providing increased performance and a lower carbon footprint.’