USA: CSX is to use Siemens Mobility’s Controlguide Core Dispatch System and TPS.live traffic planning systems to optimise its operations and maximise network capacity.

Controlguide CDS offers granular visualisation of rail operations to support faster decision-making and route optimisation.

Siemens Mobility and CSX began working together to define the features and functions for Controlguide CDS in July 2022. On October 16 they announced that they had agreed to a roll-out of the latest capabilities in 2027.

‘This operation is simply a continuation of the great partnership’, said Tobias Bauer, President of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility North America. ’Together, we have successfully implemented our back office server product to support CSX’s PTC operations and our TPS.live product, which supports CSX with the optimisation of its rail network traffic, into CSX’s operations over the past five years.

‘Controlguide CDS will not only improve CSX operations and enhance sustainability initiatives by reducing fuel, but it will also enhance the safety of freight operations.’

Carl Walker, Vice-President of Engineering at CSX, aid the operator ‘has a long history of pioneering advanced technology to move our business — and our customers — forward’ and working with Siemens would enable it to use cutting-edge software to ‘help transform our operations to improve safety, service, sustainability and efficiency’.