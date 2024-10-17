SENEGAL: The first trainset has been delivered for Phase II of the Dakar Train Express Régional, which will extend the 36 km Dakar - Diamniadio line by 19 km to Blaise Diagne airport.

The first phase of the TER which opened in December 2021 is operated by SNCF subsidiary Seter using 15 four-car Alstom Coradia Polyvalent 160 km/h electro-diesel trainsets. Services run every 10 min, and more than over 60 million passengers have now been carried.

Public works agency APIX ordered a further seven trainsets for the second phase from CAF, which acquired the Coradia Polyvalent product platform and the Reichshoffen factory from Alstom in August 2022.

The trains are being shipped from Antwerpen to Dakar, then transported to the depot at Colobane. The first arrived in Senegal on October 11 and all seven are scheduled to arrive by March, ahead of the opening of the second phase later in 2025.