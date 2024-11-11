Show Fullscreen

AUSTRIA: Austrian Federal Railways unveiled the first Stadler Kiss double-deck electric multiple-unit for Cityjet-branded local and regional services in a ceremony at St Pölten on November 6

The 160 km/h EMU which had previously been on show at InnoTrans 2024 in Berlin has 591 seats and up to 60 bicycle spaces.

Show Fullscreen

ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä emphasised the importance of increasing passenger capacity. ’Our double-deck trains have proven themselves in local transport for years’, he said. ‘With a record passenger traffic expected in 2024, it is clear that we need more capacity; especially in the eastern region, where around two-thirds of local transport services are operated and the train is the daily means of mobility for many people.

‘The new Cityjet double-decker not only offers more seats, but also modern comfort such as spacious multi-purpose areas for bicycles and pushchairs as well as barrier-free boarding and alighting areas.’

Features include air-conditioning, power sockets and USB ports in every row of seats, a modern passenger information system, free wi-fi and CCTV.

ÖBB Stadler KISS orders Date Number of trains Cars per train April 2022 21 four April 2022 20 six July 2023 21 four August 2024 47 four

In February 2022 ÖBB and Stadler finalised a €3bn framework agreement for up to 186 EMUs, and an April of that year agreed a €600m firm order for 21 four-car and 20 six-car trains. So far 109 units worth €1·5bn have been ordered.

In July 2023 ÖBB also ordered 14 six-car Kiss trainsets for Railjet long-distance services and three five-car sets for the CAT Wien airport shuttle.

Christian Diewald, Managing Director of Stadler Austria, said the Kiss design ‘combines the latest technology with the highest level of comfort and sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and environmental friendliness’.