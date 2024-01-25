Show Fullscreen

DENMARK: The first of the Talgo 230 trainsets for national passenger operator DSB’s long-distance and international EuroCity services was unveiled in København in January 25.

‘The arrival of the first coaches is a milestone in the most extensive transformation of DSB’s train fleet ever’, said DSB CEO Flemming Jensen.

‘In the coming years, the ageing, primarily diesel-powered trains will be replaced by modern electric and more climate-friendly trains. With a focus on comfort on international journeys, we will have a significantly more attractive product for the enjoyment of our customers, while at the same time creating coherent public transport in Denmark and abroad.’

Show Fullscreen

The testing and approvals process will now set to begin with view to entry into passenger service from this autumn.

The Talgo trainsets will be used on services from København and Aarhus to Hamburg, and potentially on other international as well as domestic routes.

International experience

Show Fullscreen

The €500m framework contract signed by DSB and Talgo in February 2020 included a €134m firm order for an initial eight trainsets.

With increasing demand for international rail travel, in April 2021 DSB placed a second order for additional coaches to lengthen the trainsets by 10% and increase the number of seats from 442 to 492.

Show Fullscreen

In April 2023 DSB confirmed a €184m third order for an additional eight trainsets to be delivered in 2026-27, along with the 16 driving cars.

The design draws on Talgo’s global experience, featuring its independently rotating wheels and passive tilt. The cars are shorter but wider than conventional coaches, allowing for more interior space and higher levels of comfort while retaining technical interoperability.

Show Fullscreen

The DSB are trains are similar to the ECx sets which Talgo is supplying to Germany’s Deutsche Bahn under a 2019 framework contract for up to 100 similar trainsets; so far orders have been placed for a total of 79, and the first are currently undergoing certification ahead of use on Berlin – Amsterdam and domestic services.

‘It was important for us to acquire a train type that is also supplied to other to operators in order to minimise the need for adjustments’, said Jensen. ‘It is an advantage that we at DSB can also make use of their experiences.’

The DSB trainsets have a design speed of 230 km/h and an operating speed of 200 km/h.

Show Fullscreen

They will operate with Siemens Mobility Vectron electric locomotives. In a second phase, a Talgo driving trailer will be added to each set to enable push-pull operation, enabling fast turnaround times at each end of the route while minimising train weight.

Talgo said the use of locomotive-hauled coaches provides flexibility, with the total number of coaches being delivered having been increased by 15% since the order was placed with almost no impact on deployment plans. It says the trainsets could be ‘easily and inexpensively’ upgraded for 300 km/h operation, as is currently underway for Spain’s RENFE.