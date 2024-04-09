Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: The first Alstom C-Series electric multiple-unit has entered service on the Perth suburban network’s Joondalup and Mandurah lines. More than 10 000 people entered a competition to win around 150 tickets for the inaugural ride on April 7, ahead of start of regular operation the following day.

In December 2019 Public Transport Authority of Western Australia awarded Alstom a A$1·3bn contract to supply and maintain 41 six-car EMUs for the Transperth suburban network, plus two three-car DMUs for the Australind service between Perth and Bunbury. Bids were also submitted by the Momentum West consortium of CAF and UGL and a joint venture of EDI Rail and Bombardier Transportation.

The 1 067 mm gauge C-Series 25 kV 50 Hz EMU is based on Alstom’s X’trapolis family, which forms part of its Adessia portfolio of commuter trains. It has a maximum speed of 130 km/h and can carry 1 200 passengers, with three double passenger doors per car side for rapid passenger flow, higher-backed seats, information displays and USB ports under some seats.

Alstom said the EMU is the first trainset to be manufactured in Western Australia in more than 30 years. Production is being undertaken at Bellevue in Perth, following the transfer of technologies and processes to create ‘one of the most technologically advanced train manufacturing sites in Australia’ and achieve 50% local content.

Alstom employs over 165 workers at the site, and more than 15 Western Australian businesses are involved in the project. A pre-employment partnership with North Metropolitan TAFE is providing manufacturing experience to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people, with some joining Alstom as apprentices.

‘Seeing this train taking passengers today and meeting the expectations of the Western Australian government is a source of great pride’, said Pascal Dupond, Managing Director of Alstom Australia & New Zealand.

‘We are manufacturing the best and most advanced train we can possibly make in Western Australia, alongside Western Australians and for the benefit of Western Australians.’