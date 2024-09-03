Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Leasing company Alpha Trains has awarded Siemens Mobility a framework contract covering up to 70 Vectron locomotives of various configurations including Multi-System and Dual Mode, with a firm order for 35 to be delivered from the end of 2026.

The order signed in July and announced on September 2 includes the delivery of the first Vectron Multi-System locomotives for France. These will be capable of operating on north-south routes across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, The Netherlands, France and optionally Luxembourg.

A service contract signed in 2023 has also been amended to cover maintenance of the additional locos in Belgium and France.

‘We are very pleased to be able to further increase our fleet of Vectron locomotives yet again and to further strengthen our market position, especially in the French market’, said Vincent Pouyet, Managing Director of the Locomotives Division of Alpha Trains. ‘With this latest order, we can ensure that our customers have the highest possible operational flexibility on all their routes with a proven and highly available platform.’

Albrecht Neumann, CEO Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, said ‘we are especially proud to deliver the first Multi-System locomotives for France, which demonstrate their capabilities in terms of power, speed and cross-border operations. This milestone achievement will not only enhance Alpha Trains’ existing fleet, but also play a significant role in advancing sustainable transport throughout Europe.’