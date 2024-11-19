Show Fullscreen

SWITZERLAND: Swiss Federal Railways and its local subsidiaries Thurbo and RegionAlps have formally unveiled the first of the Stadler Flirt Evo electric multiple-units being supplied under a large framework order. The procurement is intended to standardise the regional train fleet to provide more efficient maintenance and operation.

The EMUs were unveiled on November 14 at the Thurbo maintenance centre in Weinfelden, near Stadler’s Bussnang factory.

In May 2022 SBB, Thurbo and RegionAlps awarded Stadler a SFr2bn contract to build 286 single-deck multiple-units to replace regional units which will reach the end of their service lives between the late 2020s and early 2030s.

Alstom and Siemens Mobility had also bid.

There are options for a further 224 trains, and this year SBB has placed firm orders for 10 trainsets for the Hochrhein-Bodensee service which will run from Basel Badischer Bahnhof via Waldshut and Konstanz in Germany to St Gallen and Herisau from December 2027. SBB has also ordered 33 Flirts for SFr320m for services to France.

The EMUs are being supplied in two versions. The first is a four-car unit 73·5 m long with 146 seats including 28 in first class and a total of capacity of 370 passengers.

The second type is a three-car set 57·8 m long with 134 seats including 18 in first class and a total capacity of 256 passengers.

All will have newly designed spacious multifunctional zones for bicycles, pushchairs and luggage. There are two spaces for wheelchair users per train, including in first class, and an accessible toilet. There are power sockets throughout, and the air-conditioning uses propane R290 as a climate-friendly coolant.

The SBB sets will have red cabs, a black window band and red doors. The Thurbo sets will have doors in many colours, and the RegionAlps sets red cabs, window bands and doors, all adorned with stars

The EMUs will be approved for operation in Switzerland, Germany, Austria and France. Entry into service is planned from 2026 to 2033.