SPAIN: Leasing company VTG is taking delivery of 200 T4000 pocket wagons for combined transport services on Spain and Portugal’s 1 668 mm gauge.

The wagons are being built by Tatravagónka to a design derived from the T3000 pocket wagons in use on 1 435 mm gauge lines in Europe.

They use the RoadrailLink loading basket developed with VEGA International to make non-craneable semi-trailers craneable within minutes.

‘These wagons signify a turning point in Spain’s intermodal transport and will significantly impact the efficiency and sustainability of our transportation system’, said Carlos Omaña, VTG Operations Manager in Spain, on February 29.

VTG owns around 84 000 wagons, including around 1 500 on the Iberian Peninsula.