SLOVAKIA: RS Lease has awarded Siemens Mobility a contract for the ‘fast’ delivery of 30 Vectron Multi System electric locomotives, with an option for 35 more including Dual Mode variants.

The locomotives with a output of up to 6·4 MW and maximum speed of up to 200 km/h will add to the leasing company’s current fleet of approximately 90 Vectron MS locos.

Discussions are underway to extend the existing full-service maintenance agreement to cover the additional locos.

‘In 2017, we decided to enter into a strategic collaboration with Siemens in the field of locomotives’, said RS Lease CEO Tibor Cunderlik on September 26. ‘This partnership enables us to offer our customers throughout the entire central European region the most modern and technologically advanced locomotives. Vectron locomotives contribute to the improvement of railway services and have elevated rail traffic safety to an entirely new level.’